Primecap Management Co. CA Has $166.68 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $166,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1%

EW opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,714 shares of company stock worth $2,173,304. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.