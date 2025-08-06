Costello Asset Management INC Acquires New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 239.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9%

CLX opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

