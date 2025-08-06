Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,697,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $13,577,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,137,894.58. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock worth $35,976,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $108.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.