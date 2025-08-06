Centersquare Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,361 shares of company stock worth $2,365,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

