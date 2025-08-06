Natural Investments LLC Sells 548 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Natural Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2,293.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 273,109.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 956,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 955,883 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,485.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $85.14 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.57.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $137,093.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,269.94. This trade represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $46,790.38. Following the sale, the director owned 6,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,958.98. This trade represents a 8.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

