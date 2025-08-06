ABC Arbitrage SA Invests $635,000 in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,048 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 125,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 351,346 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 239,143 shares during the period. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 48,814 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Halliburton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2%

HAL stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

