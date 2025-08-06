Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

