Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 408,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $101,431,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after buying an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $243,118,000 after buying an additional 222,789 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $321,488,000 after buying an additional 218,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18,515.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 193,414 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $33,312,000 after buying an additional 192,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Argus began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $297.99 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 30,167 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.68, for a total value of $7,622,597.56. Following the sale, the director owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,632,167.56. The trade was a 74.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. The trade was a 99.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,340 shares of company stock worth $434,983,956 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

