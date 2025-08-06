56,561 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 56,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,654,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on CAT shares. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.33.
Caterpillar Price Performance
Caterpillar stock opened at $433.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $441.15.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.