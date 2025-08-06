Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $187,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Emily Halverson sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $151,247.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,709.02. This represents a 26.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,046 shares of company stock valued at $957,045. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

