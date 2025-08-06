Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 51,060 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,619,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,060 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $416,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,205,000 after buying an additional 224,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after buying an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,374,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Whirlpool by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 575,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,906,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE WHR opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.17. Whirlpool Corporation has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

