Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML stock opened at $689.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $945.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $760.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.63. The company has a market cap of $271.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

