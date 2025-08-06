Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,339,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,581,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $321,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,114,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,392,000 after purchasing an additional 179,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.39.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

