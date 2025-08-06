Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $262,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,982 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,016,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,059,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,292,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 354.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,942,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 880,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $109,837,662.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,944,405 shares in the company, valued at $741,802,299.95. The trade was a 12.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,305.84. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,443,742 shares of company stock valued at $395,523,885 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KGI Securities cut shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

