ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 238,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

