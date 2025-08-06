Silver Lake Group L.L.C. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises about 0.0% of Silver Lake Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $396,673 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.7%

DOC stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

