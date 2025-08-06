Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,415,000 after buying an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,830,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,909,000 after buying an additional 549,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,771,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,888,000 after buying an additional 532,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,345,000 after buying an additional 2,892,660 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $299.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.47 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.33. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

