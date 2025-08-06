Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,380 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.09.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

