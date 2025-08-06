Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 552,699 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,713.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.