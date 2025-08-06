Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $255.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $260.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

