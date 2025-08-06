Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $299.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $309.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.47 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

