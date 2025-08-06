Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,247,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after purchasing an additional 890,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,154 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,877,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,774,000 after purchasing an additional 653,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,958,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,070,000 after purchasing an additional 311,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6,713.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.