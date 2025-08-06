Renasant Bank Reduces Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 104,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period.

IEI opened at $118.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.56. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

