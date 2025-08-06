Warburton Capital Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Warburton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.