Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 90 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $436.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $501.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.02 and a 200-day moving average of $325.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.70 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total transaction of $3,376,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,883,050. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 41,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.11, for a total transaction of $18,940,451.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 36,503 shares in the company, valued at $16,539,874.33. This represents a 53.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock worth $51,018,354. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $406.60.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

