Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,234,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 13.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $85,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $43.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

