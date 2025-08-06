Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,523,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 197,598 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $643,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.92 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.58.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

