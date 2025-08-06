Provident Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust comprises about 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE ESS opened at $258.00 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $306.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

