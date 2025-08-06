Analyzing Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Cinemark”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $492.05 million 0.33 -$8.55 million N/A N/A Cinemark $3.05 billion 0.96 $309.70 million $1.83 13.93

Analyst Ratings

Cinemark has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hong Kong Television Network and Cinemark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cinemark 1 1 10 0 2.75

Cinemark has a consensus target price of $33.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Cinemark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cinemark is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Cinemark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Cinemark 9.13% 59.16% 5.99%

Risk and Volatility

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cinemark has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cinemark beats Hong Kong Television Network on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

