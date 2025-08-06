New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

