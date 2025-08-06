CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $96.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.37. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.24, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

