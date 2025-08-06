The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Advyzon Investment Management LLC

Advyzon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

