Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 56,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,730,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,342,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,417,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,223,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,364,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,980,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after buying an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Evergy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

