Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Reduced by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,519,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,054,000 after purchasing an additional 460,295 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,130,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,998,000 after purchasing an additional 401,552 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,203,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $122.07 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 94.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

