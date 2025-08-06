Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Holdings Cut by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7,001.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.80.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.