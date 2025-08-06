New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 297.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cencora by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cencora by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Bank of America raised their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Cencora stock opened at $292.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.01. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total transaction of $4,266,106.98. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

