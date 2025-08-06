ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) versus comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Financial Review

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ABM Industries and comScore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 0 3 1 3.25 comScore 0 1 1 0 2.50

ABM Industries currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. comScore has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.74%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than ABM Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $8.36 billion 0.35 $81.40 million $1.24 37.88 comScore $356.05 million 0.07 -$60.25 million ($15.91) -0.31

This table compares ABM Industries and comScore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 0.93% 12.54% 4.38% comScore -17.80% -1,124.27% -13.83%

Volatility and Risk

ABM Industries has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ABM Industries beats comScore on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

