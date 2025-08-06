Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BSV opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.