Leeward Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,769 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of BSV opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.