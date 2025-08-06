iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

STIP opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.