10,460 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tidemark LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEF. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $311.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $318.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

