AXS Investments LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,840.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $677.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

