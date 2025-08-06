McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Natural Investments LLC

Natural Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This trade represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $1,348,234.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,028 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,841.48. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock worth $37,242,862. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MCK stock opened at $709.15 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $716.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.