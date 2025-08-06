Natural Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Natural Investments LLC lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 0.8% of Natural Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,162 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,005,000. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,908,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,703,000 after buying an additional 235,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,219,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after buying an additional 233,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $264.72 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.17 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,947,730 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

