PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in PACCAR by 15.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 51.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 28.8% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $20,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PCAR opened at $98.20 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

