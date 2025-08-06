iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,050,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,532 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

