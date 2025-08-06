Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,008,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $631.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94. The stock has a market cap of $635.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $616.94 and its 200-day moving average is $589.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.