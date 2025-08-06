Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 629,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 215,760 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Novus Advisors LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.