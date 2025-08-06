Palacios Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.09 and its 200 day moving average is $189.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

