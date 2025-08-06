Associated Banc Corp Sells 206 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4%

COP opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

