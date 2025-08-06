Natural Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Natural Investments LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

